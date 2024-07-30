Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $96,000 Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 139.3% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,447,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,177,000 after buying an additional 4,335,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,803,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 199,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,140,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,114,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock remained flat at $10.33 on Tuesday. 554,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,985. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 258.31 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

