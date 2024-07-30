Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,675 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 303,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.