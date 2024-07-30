Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 500.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 855,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

