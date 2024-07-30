Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 1,504 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. 89,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,557. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

