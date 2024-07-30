Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $256,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock remained flat at $88.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 80,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

