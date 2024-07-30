Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International
In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 332,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,364.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,358,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,935,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,143,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 918,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,650. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.93.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 50.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
