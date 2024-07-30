Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 332,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,364.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,358,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,935,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,143,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EAF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on EAF

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 918,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,650. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 50.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrafTech International

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.