PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.880-3.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY24 guidance to Low to mid-teens EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

