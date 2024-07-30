PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 74,019 shares.The stock last traded at $68.21 and had previously closed at $68.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
PC Connection Trading Up 2.5 %
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
