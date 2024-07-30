PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,328,566 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98. The company has a market cap of $237.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.