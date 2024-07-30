Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.34

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 339613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.5028 dividend. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

