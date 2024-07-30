Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $885,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,961. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

