Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.5 billion-$62.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.7 billion.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,232,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,732,070. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

