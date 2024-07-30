Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHAT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $670.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147 in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the first quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,499,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,592,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.