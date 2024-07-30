Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after buying an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,308,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

