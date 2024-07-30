Piper Sandler Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $90.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird cut DexCom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.33.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $401,450. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

