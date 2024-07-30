Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:PZA traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,305. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$15.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$332.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 77.82%. The business had revenue of C$148.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

