Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $42.00 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $42.00 million and $571,577.60 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

