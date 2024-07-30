Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 53,322 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $73,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 84.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

