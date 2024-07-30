ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Down 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.95 and last traded at $107.74. 286,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 424,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.03.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,399,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

