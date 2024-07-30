Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter.

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $48,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $48,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Pollack bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,075 shares of company stock valued at $158,161 over the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Provident Bancorp

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.