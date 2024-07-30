Prudent Investors Network Inc. Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.51. 2,703,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,761. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

