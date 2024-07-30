Prudent Investors Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,929 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. AbbVie comprises about 0.4% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $499,955,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,031,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,535. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $187.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $329.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.