Prudent Investors Network Inc. Invests $14.95 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,947,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.6% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,256,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.17. The stock had a trading volume of 447,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,121. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $253.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.50. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

