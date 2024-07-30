Prudent Investors Network Inc. Makes New Investment in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Separately, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $272,000.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.