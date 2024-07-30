Prudent Investors Network Inc. Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 24,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,021. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $293,122.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,763,368 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,108.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,052 shares of company stock worth $409,408.

