Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

Fiserv stock opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $163.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

