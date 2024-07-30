Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 327,389 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Waters by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,995,000 after acquiring an additional 290,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waters by 1,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after purchasing an additional 183,916 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

WAT stock opened at $321.58 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.05.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

