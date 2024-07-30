Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 774,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 180,204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 851,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at $585,992.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.31 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.33%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

