Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $569.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $531.80 and its 200 day moving average is $487.93. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.53 and a 1 year high of $583.42.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LII. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

