Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.80 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,920.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,095.84 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $2,146.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,743.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,633.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $52.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 192.23 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.