Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.07.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $185.42.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $31,422,628.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,538,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,247,725,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $31,422,628.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,538,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,247,725,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,389,128 shares of company stock worth $746,536,027. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

