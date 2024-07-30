Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.22 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,867,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,502,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Moody’s stock opened at $450.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.50 and its 200 day moving average is $400.00. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $458.24.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.