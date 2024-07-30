Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.90 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499,485 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

