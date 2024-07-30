Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Neogen were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,021,000 after acquiring an additional 497,856 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 616,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 248,340 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $12,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 277.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Neogen by 73.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

