Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.