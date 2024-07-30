Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,122 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $278,727,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Entegris by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,763,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,311,000 after buying an additional 132,447 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Entegris stock opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

