Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,362 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,143,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $346.63 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

