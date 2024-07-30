Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 290 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average is $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 66.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

