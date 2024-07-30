Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,627 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,892 shares of company stock worth $8,125,323 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.