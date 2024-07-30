Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 451 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.28.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.51. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

