Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 826 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.