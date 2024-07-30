Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,584 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.