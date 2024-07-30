Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

