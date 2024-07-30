Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,049 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 195.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $787,605.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,161. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

