Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,237 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. 66,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

