Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE VMC opened at $271.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.16. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

