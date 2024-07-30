Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 204,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,702. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

