Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EME stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

