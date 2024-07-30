Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $18.62 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.66.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,823 shares of company stock worth $16,977,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

