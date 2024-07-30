Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,922 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Block were worth $20,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

